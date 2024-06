PURI/BHUBANESWAR: A four-year-long demand of Lord Jagannath’s devotees seeking entry through all four gates of the Shree Jagannath temple at Puri was finally fulfilled on Thursday, within hours of the Mohan Charan Majhi government taking oath in Odisha.

After ‘Mangala Alati’ - the first ritual of the temple - the four gates of the shrine were opened in the presence of Chief Minister Majhi, deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, cabinet ministers, MLAs and Puri MP Sambit Patra.

After offering prayers in the sanctum sanctorum, Vimala and Mahalaxmi temples, they paid their respects at the Mukti Mandapa - the high seat of religious scholars in the shrine. The CM and other dignitaries went around the Parikrama and met locals and servitors. Incidentally, no special provisions were put in place by the district administration or police for the visit of CM and his ministers who arrived in Puri on Wednesday night after the first cabinet meeting in Bhubaneswar.

“We passed the proposal to open all four gates of Mahaprabhu Lord Jagannath’s temple in yesterday’s cabinet meeting. Today at 6:30 am, I, along with deputy CMs, ministers and Puri MP, attended the Mangala Alati. In the presence of everyone and the district administration officials, all four gates of the shrine were opened. All other issues of the temple will be resolved by the government on a priority basis,” Majhi said after stepping out of the temple. The cabinet had also cleared a proposal for creating a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore in the next state budget for conservation, maintenance and management of the temple.