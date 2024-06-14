Odisha: Suspected diphtheria toll rises to five as one more kid succumbs

BERHAMPUR: Suspected diphtheria that has taken Manuspadar village, under Kashipur block of Rayagada district in its grip, reportedly claimed the life of another minor, a six-year-old boy on Thursday taking the death toll to five.

The deceased was identified as Palisi Majhi. Palisi along with another child Mahendra Majhi (7) of the village were taken to MKCG MCH as their condition deteriorated. However, Palisi succumbed during treatment in the evening.

Though there is no improvement in the condition of the four kids admitted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital, they are stable, sources said. The disease has presently affected nine people including two elderly persons who are in their 60s. On the day, a medical team from the state health directorate reached the village to inspect the health condition of the others. During inspection, similar symptoms were found in two other kids Bijay Majhi (3) and Mohan Majhi (5).

“As transport and communication facilities are bad in the village, it is taking us time to take the children to the DHH,” said Dr Amit Bisoi, who is treating the patients.

Chief district medical officer, Rayagada Dr LM Routray said, “The blood serum of the affected persons has been sent to Bhubaneswar and we are waiting for the reports to initiate necessary treatment.”

Notably, in absence of proper communication, health and district administration officials have to walk for around 5 km and cross a nullah before they could reach the village.