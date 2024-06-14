Two Odias killed in Kuwait blaze

BHUBANESWAR: Two Odias are among the 45 Indians who were killed in the Kuwait inferno on Wednesday.

As per reports shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, the deceased Odias are Mohammad Jahur and Santosh Kumar Gouda. While Jahur was a resident of Karadapalli village in Tigiria of Cuttack district, Gouda belonged to Ranajhalli in Ganjam. Both blue-collar workers, they were residing in the seven-storey apartment building in Mangaf at Southern Kuwait where the fire broke out early on Wednesday morning. They were working for a private company at Mangaf which is heavily populated with migrant workers.

Official sources said the mortal remains of Jahur and Gouda are expected to arrive at New Delhi from Kuwait on Friday morning. From there, the bodies will be sent to Odisha the same evening.