New Odisha govt rekindles Rourkela steel plant's Rs 30K crore expansion plan

ROURKELA: The formation of the BJP government in Odisha has rekindled hopes for the long-delayed Rs 30,000 crore expansion proposal of the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) under SAIL.

The expansion plan had been stalled due to the inadequate response of the previous government to removing encroachments from unused RSP land.

Sources within SAIL indicated that, in alignment with its vision to expand capacity, RSP, a profitable and flagship plant, had submitted a proposal in mid-2021 to increase its hot metal production capacity from 4.5 MTPA to 9.3 MTPA. SAIL, eager to proceed, required the necessary land to be made available before project implementation to avoid delays and capital lock-up.

The SAIL Board of Directors deferred RSP’s expansion in April 2023, approving similar plans for IISCO, Bokaro Steel Plant, and another plant, due to a lack of progress in clearing encroachments over the past two years.

In an attempt to move forward, RSP reduced its land requirement from 2,000 acres to approximately 1,200 acres. Despite multiple efforts by SAIL, the Union Steel Ministry, and RSP officials to engage with the government, the issue remained unresolved, especially as the 2024 general elections approached.