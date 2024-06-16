Raja festival opens matchmaking options in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: While the entire state is soaked in celebrating Raja festival enthusiastically, the Khadia community in Mayurbhanj district takes this as a unique opportunity for young men and women to choose their life partners.

Hundreds of youths from Morada, Chitrada, Betnoti, Suliapada, and Rashgovindpur blocks gathered at their village grounds on Saturday to participate in swing and song competitions, which serve as a traditional matchmaking process. This annual event coincides with the Car Festival and lasts for about ten days.

In line with ritual practices, ‘Raja Dolis’ (swings of the festival) are set up in villages with tribal residents. The competitions begin with a priest worshipping the tribal deity ‘Badam.’ Following the worship, young men and women engage in various contests and a questioning competition known as ‘Badi,’ which helps them select their future spouses.

Once couples choose each other, they meet with their families at the Baripada weekly market on the first day of Rath Yatra to formalise their union in a simple ceremony.

Rajkishor Naik, a researcher of tribal culture, spoke on the uniqueness of this marriage tradition, emphasising the absence of dowry and the belief that matches are divinely ordained.