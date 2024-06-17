Tribals neglected for long, will work for them: Odisha Minister Nityananda Gond

JEYPORE : Minister of School and Mass Education, ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Nityananda Gond said undivided Koraput district remains a victim of misgovernance and officials concerned should take necessary steps to fulfil the aspirations of tribals and give them their rights.

Holding discussions with Koraput collector Keerthi Vasan V and SP Abhinav Sonkar during his maiden visit to the district after taking charge, Gond said healthcare, education, communication and irrigation facilities in undivided Koraput district have been neglected for long under the previous government and people are deprived of basic amenities.

The new government will ensure justice for people by providing all support to uplift their socio-economic condition, he said.

Gond said the BJP government in the state will no longer allow officials to act on their own by underestimating people’s right to lead a decent life. Later, speaking to mediapersons, Gond thanked the party for nominating him as a cabinet minister.