IIT Bhubaneswar, Rabisons Foundation partner to boost AI, HPC initiatives with Rs 25 crore funding

BHUBANESWAR: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has signed an MoU with Keonjhar-based Rabisons Foundation to promote the use of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC) and other technologies that would benefit society at large. The foundation will also support in setting up of a scholarship fund.

The MoU was signed in the presence of IIT Bhubaneswar director Prof Shreepad Karmalkar, board of governors member Satyabrata Panda and trustee of the Rabisons Foundation Saroj Kumar Patnaik. The interventions would be done through the AI and HPC Research Center (AHRC) of IIT Bhubaneswar. Rabisons Foundation will provide a total funding contribution of Rs 25 crore in 2024-25 to AHRC.

Patnaik expressed hope that the funds will help bring the benefits of technology to society and promote education and research. Prof Karmalkar said the scope of work supported by the Rabisons Foundation at AHRC would encompass advancement in research and development, innovation, entrepreneurship, services and products involving the use of AI, HPC and other technologies.

The target application areas will include healthcare, agriculture, assistive technologies, smart cities, green energy, art, culture, heritage, infrastructure, business, finance and any other areas of social or economic importance.

Rabisons Foundation-AHRC Scholarship, a permanent fund to be set up under this initiative, will be used for granting scholarships to eight to 10 meritorious students of IIT Bhubaneswar in various streams.