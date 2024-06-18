Odisha's Culture Minister pushes for enhanced sports infrastructure

BHUBANESWAR: Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj on Monday directed the department officials to work towards establishing a language commission and speed up the process of setting up Odia signboards in both government and commercial establishments.

At his first review meeting of the department’s activities, Suraj also called for the formulation of special guidelines for the state’s culture and heritage policy, resume conferment of Odisha Sahitya Akademi Awards and formation of executive committees of various academies functioning under the department. The Odisha Sahitya Akademi awards were last announced in 2015 (Nityananda Panda) and 2016 (Laxmipriya Acharya).

Similarly, the minister advised officials to provide timely benefits to beneficiaries of the Artiste Assistance Scheme and all the Padma awardees of the state who are currently alive. He also asked the officials to take steps to construct an Asmita Bhawan. He emphasised preparing the work schedule for the next 100 days for various programmes of the department.

Suraj, who is also the Sports and Youth Services Minister, also visited Kalinga Stadium here to review the infrastructure on the day. He visited the Sports Science Centre, Khelo India State Centre of Excellence, Tennis Centre, Indoor Athletic Centre, Sports Climbing, Shooting, Aquatic, Gymnastic, Hockey HPC and the sports hostels.