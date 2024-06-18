Onion prices surge to Rs 50/kg in Bhubaneswar amid supply shortage

BHUBANESWAR: Prices of onion have hit the roof with the bulb selling at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg in the retail market compared to Rs 25 to Rs 33 last week.

Traders associations of both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack blamed the price surge on a shortage of supply and a high volume of wastage due to the prevailing heat conditions.

They said while the lower quality onions are selling at Rs 40 to Rs 45, the better ones are being sold at Rs 50 per kg. At wholesale markets, the price of the bulbs is Rs 7 to Rs 8 less than the retail rates. The cost of three kg of onions is Rs 1-2 less than the per kg retail price.

Odisha primarily procures onions from Nashik in Maharashtra and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Now, the bulk supply is from Nashik. President of Chhatra Bazaar Traders’ Union Debendra Sahoo said as the ban imposed by the Centre on onion export from Nashik has been lifted, the supply to Odisha and many other states has been reduced. In December last year, the Centre imposed a ban on onion export from Nashik after unseasonal rain damaged the crops leading to a shortage in domestic markets. The ban was revoked on May 20.

“Since the Nashik markets have started exporting onions to other countries, the supply to Odisha has reduced. Also, a substantial part of the stock is damaged because of the heat. So, the vendors are forced to increase the price,” Sahoo explained. Sources said vegetable markets in the state capital need a total of 70 to 80 tonnes of onions every day.