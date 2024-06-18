Onion prices surge to Rs 50/kg in Bhubaneswar amid supply shortage

BHUBANESWAR: Prices of onion have hit the roof with the bulb selling at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg in the retail market compared to Rs 25 to Rs 33 last week.
Traders associations of both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack blamed the price surge on a shortage of supply and a high volume of wastage due to the prevailing heat conditions.
They said while the lower quality onions are selling at Rs 40 to Rs 45, the better ones are being sold at Rs 50 per kg. At wholesale markets, the price of the bulbs is Rs 7 to Rs 8 less than the retail rates. The cost of three kg of onions is Rs 1-2 less than the per kg retail price.
Odisha primarily procures onions from Nashik in Maharashtra and Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. Now, the bulk supply is from Nashik. President of Chhatra Bazaar Traders’ Union Debendra Sahoo said as the ban imposed by the Centre on onion export from Nashik has been lifted, the supply to Odisha and many other states has been reduced. In December last year, the Centre imposed a ban on onion export from Nashik after unseasonal rain damaged the crops leading to a shortage in domestic markets. The ban was revoked on May 20.
“Since the Nashik markets have started exporting onions to other countries, the supply to Odisha has reduced. Also, a substantial part of the stock is damaged because of the heat. So, the vendors are forced to increase the price,” Sahoo explained. Sources said vegetable markets in the state capital need a total of 70 to 80 tonnes of onions every day.
Aiginia, the biggest wholesale market for onions and potatoes, needs 200 to 250 tonnes of onions per day as it supplies the bulb to other parts of the state. Chhatra Bazaar in Cuttack needs nearly 50 tonnes of onions every day.
President of the vegetable traders’ Association of Bhubaneswar Kabiraj Swain said the price will remain high till the new crop arrives. “The crop from Kurnool arrives before Ganesh Puja. Only after it rains, the farmers will harvest the new crop there. Till then, the onion price will remain high,” he said.
Prices of many other vegetables continue to remain on the higher side too. Potatoes, for instance, are selling at Rs 90 for three kg in the Twin City. Last week, it was Rs 80 for three kg. While a pumpkin is retailing at Rs 20 to Rs 25 a kg depending on the quality, the price of tomatoes and brinjals is hovering around Rs 40 to Rs 50. Similarly, the ‘desi’ variety of pointed gourd is Rs 80 while the hybrid is being sold at Rs 35 per kg. “The production of vegetables in Odisha is very low and whatever is being grown here will be available only after rains,” Sahoo added.