Odisha Finance department invites ideas and suggestions on budget 2024-25

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the first budget of the BJP government in Odisha, the Finance department has sought suggestions and opinions from different sections of the society.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Finance portfolio, has urged members of the public, civil society organisations, advocacy groups and other stakeholders to send their suggestions and participate in the budget-making process of the government.

The Finance department has been holding pre-budget consultation with a cross section of the society. In order to make the budgetary process more open and participative using information and communication technology, the department has initiated the process of obtaining inputs for budget preparation through the dedicated web-portal, e-mail, WhatsApp and SMS.

The suggestions have been invited in a structured format in the budget web-portal https://budget.odisha.gov.in/ to be used as input in the process of preparation of full-fledged annual budget 2024-25.

“Suggestions can be sent by e-mail to odisha.budget@gov.in. Inputs for budget are also being invited through WhatsApp (+91 9438161111), and social media platforms like X (@FdOdisha), Facebook (@FinanceOdisha) and Instagram (@fdodisha) from June 20 to July 5,” said a release issued by the CMO. The chief minister said since the government is the people’s government, there is a need to seek proposals and opinions of common people for the budget-making process.