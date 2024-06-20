Odisha labour minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia focus on MGNREGS

BHUBANESWAR: Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia on Wednesday asked officials of the department to check if MGNREGS is being implemented in a proper manner in districts that are witnessing maximum migration for employment.

During a review meeting of the department, he asked all labour officials at the district level to ensure that migrant workers are paid government-fixed wages in their destination states. Similarly, he directed the officials concerned to reduce accidents involving labourers in factories and workshops. He also asked them to ensure that unregistered small scale factories and workshops pay wages to their labourers online.

To create awareness among labourers in rural areas regarding various welfare schemes, the minister asked the block and panchayat-level officers to strengthen the IEC drives. He also asked officials to conduct monthly review meetings on implementation of welfare schemes for labourers.