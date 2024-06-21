Naveen Patnaik is physically and mentally fit, says Taraprasad Bahinipati

BHUBANESWAR: Former chief minister and leader of the BJD Legislature Party Naveen Patnaik started his innings in the Opposition by attending the three-day special session of the Assembly during which members of the House took oath and election to the post of Speaker was also held.

As the Leader of Opposition, Naveen escorted new Speaker Surama Padhy to the podium and congratulated her. Though his health condition has been a hot topic of discussion during the last three months, he climbed the steps to the podium of the House to greet Padhy on the chair.

After observing the former chief minister in the House, Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati said Naveen seems to be fully fit, both physically and mentally. Stating that he was following him and keenly watching his movement, Bahinipati said he was walking perfectly with complete balance without any support or assistance from anybody. “The ex-CM was putting his steps properly without any sign of his arms or legs shaking,” he said.

The Congress MLA further said the former chief minister seemed very happy and did not seem to be suffering from any illness. “I wonder why his arms were found to be shaking in the past during election campaign. Then he was seen to be facing difficulty in walking properly. But now he is absolutely fit,” he added. He told mediapersons, “It may have been a drama and was being done deliberately. But it has now become a thing of the past,” he said.