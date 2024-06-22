Curfew to be lifted in industrial area of Balasore

BALASORE: The Balasore administration on Friday decided to lift curfew in areas within Industrial Area police jurisdiction from Saturday after review of the situation.

However, curfew will remain in force in areas under Sahadevkhunta and Town police limits and on both sides of the road from Friday to Saturday midnight. Curfew will be relaxed from 5 am to 2 pm during which commercial establishments will be allowed to remain open.

Collector Ashish Thakare said internet services can resume only after consent from the Home department. He said banks were allowed to function during curfew relaxation hours from 6 am to 12 noon on the day.

No fresh violence has been reported from the town in the last couple of days. The collector said so far 12 cases have been registered basing on complaints filed by people from both sides. This apart, at least 65 people have been arrested for violating curfew norms in the town.

On Monday, alleged animal slaughter during a religious occasion had led to clash between two communities, resulting in injury to about 10 persons. Despite imposition of prohibitory orders, the situation had escalated in the evening as a mob damaged vehicles and a few religious structures.