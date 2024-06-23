Balasore curfew relaxed for 17 hours amidst tensions

BALASORE: The Balasore administration has decided to provide a 17-hour curfew relaxation for residents under the Town and Sahadevkhunta police stations, effective from 5 am to 9 pm on Sunday.

The curfew was initially imposed on June 17 following a violent clash between two groups over animal slaughter in Patrpada during a religious celebration.

Balasore collector Ashish Thakare announced the curfew relaxation, noting it is a precautionary measure to maintain law and order under section 144 of CrPC.

While no fresh violence has been reported in the past few days, the collector stated that 12 cases have been registered based on complaints from both sides, and at least 65 people arrested for violating curfew norms.