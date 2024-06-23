RSP plan to outsource schools, college raises concern in Odisha

ROURKELA: The Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL, having previously closed all Odia medium schools, is now moving to outsource the management of its remaining two English medium schools and a junior college.

RSP recently invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from private entities to manage the Ispat English Medium School (IEMS) at Sectors 20 and 22, as well as the Ispat Vidya Mandir (IVM) junior college at Sector 19. The deadline for submissions is July 6.

While the decision is part of RSP’s broader strategy to shift away from directly providing education services and professionalise the management of these institutions, it has been met with resistance from some stakeholders.

According to reliable sources, RSP is committed to providing free education to children of its employees. Since 2009, executives have received an education allowance as part of their fringe benefits, with non-executives beginning to receive this allowance in November 2021. This shift has allowed employees to choose their children’s schools more freely, reducing RSP’s obligation to operate its own schools.

One RSP employee reminisced about the high standards of IEMS Sector 20, noting that it once produced such impressive results that parents would distribute sweets upon their children’s admission. Despite no direct recruitment of teachers for nearly 15 years, IEMS Sector 20 achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in both ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examinations in 2024.