Cuttack district administration initiates machine-cleaning of sand from roads

CUTTACK: A day after the district administration restricted transportation of minor minerals in view of the safety of road users in Cuttack, mining officials have initiated swift measures to clean sand from different routes in the city.

The administration on Saturday prohibited the plying of vehicles carrying minor minerals due to the risk posed to commuters by the sand spilling on to the roads during its transportation.

On Sunday, district mining officer, Cuttack, Sambit Sahoo convened a meeting of the lessees of all the 42 sand ghats in this connection. The lessees were warned to properly cover the mineral load in containers of vehicles. They were also asked to use vehicles having closed containers for transporting the minerals from ghats to check overflowing and accumulation of sand on roads.

Sources said cleaning of sand was carried out on Kathajodi ring road from Khannagar to National Law University, Odisha on Saturday night. The lessees were engaged in removing sand from Trisulia bridge, Balikuda road and CDA Sector-6 road on Sunday.

Deputy director of Mines, Cuttack Dillip Sahoo said, “At present, 42 sand ghats are operating in Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers as well as their tributaries across the district. After the imposition of the ban order, all the 42 lessees have started cleaning the sand accumulated on roads.”

The lessees are using JCB and mechanised sweeping machines for the purpose. “Since the sand accumulated on roads have settled down, removing it manually will take time. Hence, the lessees are cleaning the roads by using JCB and mechanised sweeping machines,” he said.

Apart from the 42 sand ghats that are operating through auction, over 30 unauthorised ones are reportedly running at different places on river beds of Mahanadi, Kathajodi and their tributaries across Cuttack district. Sahoo said mining officials would intensify the crackdown against unauthorised sand ghats.