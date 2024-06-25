No takers for flight to Bhubaneswar from Rangeilunda

BERHAMPUR: The deserted airstrip at Rangeilunda airstrip, adjacent to Berhampur university campus is yet another example of fallacy of assumption.

Air service from Rangeilunda to Bhubaneswar was started with much fanfare last year. The objective was to reduce travel time between the two cities. The fare for travel in a nine-seater aircraft, operated by India One Air was fixed at an affordable Rs 1,260 (one way). It takes around three hours to cover the distance of 163 km between Berhampur and Bhubaneswar.

The travel time increases in case of traffic jam. On the other hand, it takes just an hour to cover the distance between the two cities. Even as taxis charge Rs 3,000 for the journey, the air travel despite being cheap has no takers.

At the time the service was introduced, it was assured that bugger flights would be used basing on demand and after the expansion of the runway. However, the proposed expansion of the runway is going on at a snail’s pace due to various reasons including the just-concluded elections during which political party leaders used the air strip for campaigning in Ganjam district. The expansion project was started at a cost of Rs 29 crore but till date only the boundary of the airstrip has been repaired and whitewashed.