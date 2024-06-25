Odisha CM alleges attempts on his life, exposes mining mafia conspiracy

BHUBANESWAR/KEONJHAR: A day after making a shocking revelation that he was offered a ministerial berth and mining lease to stop his fight against mining mafia, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday claimed the previous BJD regime had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him as he exposed loot of minerals from Keonjhar district.
Addressing a meeting at Jhumpura where he completed his high school education, the chief minister said, “Attempt was made on my life twice but the conspirators could not succeed as your love and blessings of Maa Gurga (local deity) were with me.” Majhi was referring to an incident when two motorcycle-borne unidentified miscreants hurled handmade bombs at his vehicle while he was returning home after attending a labour union meeting on October 10, 2021. “I don’t fear anyone as long as Maa Tarini, Lord Baladevjew, Prabhu Jagannath and Jhumpura deity Maa Gurga are with me. Why should I fear when I have the blessings of the people who have elected me as their chief minister,” Majhi said.
He said by the grace of God, Keonjhar is endowed with rich mineral resources but the district has not progressed well as those with vested interests have been looting the resources by keeping people of the area poor. “There are enough funds in the District Mineral Foundation and Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation. What lacked was political will to utilise the funds for development of the district,” Majhi said.
He said, “On June 12, a new history was written in Odisha. Now, time has come to make a new Odisha as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is a double-engine government now. The prime minister has given us assurance to take the state to the pinnacle of success and funds will never be a constraint. I appeal all of you to extend support to my government to build a Viksit Odisha.”
The chief minister told the gathering to not be under the impression that now that ‘Mohan Bhai’ has become the chief minister, he will not be accessible. “I am always a phone call away. My door is always open for you,” he said.
Majhi said since he assumed charge as chief minister, he has been sleeping less than usual as he is busy meeting people from across the state. “I am going to be bed at 3 am and once my work stretched me till 5 am,” he said.