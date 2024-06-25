Odisha CM alleges attempts on his life, exposes mining mafia conspiracy

BHUBANESWAR/KEONJHAR: A day after making a shocking revelation that he was offered a ministerial berth and mining lease to stop his fight against mining mafia, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday claimed the previous BJD regime had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him as he exposed loot of minerals from Keonjhar district.

Addressing a meeting at Jhumpura where he completed his high school education, the chief minister said, “Attempt was made on my life twice but the conspirators could not succeed as your love and blessings of Maa Gurga (local deity) were with me.” Majhi was referring to an incident when two motorcycle-borne unidentified miscreants hurled handmade bombs at his vehicle while he was returning home after attending a labour union meeting on October 10, 2021. “I don’t fear anyone as long as Maa Tarini, Lord Baladevjew, Prabhu Jagannath and Jhumpura deity Maa Gurga are with me. Why should I fear when I have the blessings of the people who have elected me as their chief minister,” Majhi said.

He said by the grace of God, Keonjhar is endowed with rich mineral resources but the district has not progressed well as those with vested interests have been looting the resources by keeping people of the area poor. “There are enough funds in the District Mineral Foundation and Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation. What lacked was political will to utilise the funds for development of the district,” Majhi said.