Rath Yatra schedule finalized: Chariot pulling in Puri to commence on July 7

BHUBANESWAR: Pulling of the three chariots of the Trinity - Nandighosha, Taladhwaja and Darpadalana - will be done at 5 pm on July 7. This was decided at the Shree Jagannath temple’s Chhattisa Nijog meeting in Puri on Monday.

With Netra Utsav, Nabajaubana and Rath Yatra falling on the same day, it was decided in the meeting that ‘agyanmala’ for the car festival will be brought from Pati Dian and not Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra. The ‘agyanmala’ and other rituals of the annual festival will be done as per the 1971 Rath Yatra schedule when last such arrangement was done in view of a specific celestial arrangement.

On July 7, temple rituals will start with ‘Mangal Alati’ at 2 am and ‘Netra Utsav Bandhapana’ would be performed at 4 am. Similarly, Daitapati servitors will carry out ‘Chhenapatta Lagi Seva’ (fixing of body armour on the deities to bear the stress during ‘pahandi’) from 7.30 am to 12 pm.