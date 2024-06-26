UG admission: Ravenshaw University tops cut-off list

BHUBANESWAR: Like the previous academic years, Ravenshaw University has posted the highest cut-off percentage in all the four streams of Arts, Physical Science, Biological Science and Commerce for the first round of admissions to undergraduate (UG) courses this time.

On Tuesday, the Higher Education department released the stream-wise merit list for the first phase admission to around 1,051 degree colleges.

The highest cut-off in Arts stream is for geography in Ravenshaw University at 89.67 per cent. In Physical Science and Biological Science, the university has sought 91.17 per cent for Physics and 93.20 per cent for Zoology. In Commerce stream, Ravenshaw has sought 88.6 percent for first phase admissions.

In fact, Ravenshaw figures top in the list of colleges posting high cut-off marks in Physical Science subjects of mathematics, chemistry, geology, computer science, economics, statistics and geography apart from physics.

In the self-financing stream, BJB Autonomous College has sought 87.4 per cent for admission to biotechnology. In Law, Madhusudan Law University has sought 81 per cent marks for admission to the five-year Integrated BA LLB course. Similarly in Sanskrit, Radhamadhab Sanskrit College at Khurda has sought 68.57 per cent marks.

Against the total seat strength of 2.74 lakh, around 2.37 lakh students had applied for first phase admissions this year. Of the total students, 1.78 lakh including 72,556 boys, 1.06 lakh girls and six transgenders have been selected for the first phase admission merit list.

Officials of the Higher Education department informed that stream-wise, 45,614 students have been selected for Science, 1.09 lakh for Arts and 17,156 for Commerce. While 3,574 students have been selected for admission to Sanskrit colleges and 152 for law, 2,626 students will take admission to various self-financing courses. Admission of the selected students will take place from June 26 to July 2.

