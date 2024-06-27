Odisha's new UG curriculum offers multi-disciplinary options, flexibility

BHUBANESWAR: A new model curriculum aligning with the National Education Policy-2020 is in the offing for undergraduate (UG) students. The new curriculum, which has a syllabi of 43 subjects, will allow students to choose between a three-year UG degree and a four-year ‘honours’ degree.

Framed by vice-chancellors and board of studies of various public universities in the state under the guidance of Odisha State Higher Education Council, the curriculum was recently reviewed by the Higher Education department.

Officials of the department said undergraduate students will have the flexibility of multiple entry and exit options during the four-year course. If a student wants to exit in the first year, he will be awarded a certificate and an advanced diploma if he wants to exit in the second year.

Completion of third year will make him eligible for the UG degree. If he earns the UG degree with 75 per cent marks, the student will be provided honours subject in the fourth year after completion of which, an UG honours degree will be awarded.