Odisha's new UG curriculum offers multi-disciplinary options, flexibility

BHUBANESWAR: A new model curriculum aligning with the National Education Policy-2020 is in the offing for undergraduate (UG) students. The new curriculum, which has a syllabi of 43 subjects, will allow students to choose between a three-year UG degree and a four-year ‘honours’ degree.
Framed by vice-chancellors and board of studies of various public universities in the state under the guidance of Odisha State Higher Education Council, the curriculum was recently reviewed by the Higher Education department.
Officials of the department said undergraduate students will have the flexibility of multiple entry and exit options during the four-year course. If a student wants to exit in the first year, he will be awarded a certificate and an advanced diploma if he wants to exit in the second year.
Completion of third year will make him eligible for the UG degree. If he earns the UG degree with 75 per cent marks, the student will be provided honours subject in the fourth year after completion of which, an UG honours degree will be awarded.
“After the fourth year, students with honours can appear in the PhD entrance exam and on qualifying, will be allowed to do research directly. Or, they can also opt for doing the regular PG programme,” said an official. In the current choice-based credit system at UG level, a student has one honours paper and two other disciplinary electives.
“Like in science stream, we could have Physics as honours and Chemistry and Mathematics as disciplinary electives. In the new system, a student will have a major paper like Physics and can have the option of taking a minor subject like Chemistry. Accordingly, the certification will no longer be BA, BSc or BCom. Instead, it will be Bachelor degree with Physics major and Chemistry minor,” the official explained.
And since NEP calls for a multi-disciplinary approach, a student will also have the option of taking two majors or three subjects as minors, apart from one major and one minor. Besides, the student will have to pursue compulsory subjects like language and skill.
Though the department had earlier planned to implement the new curriculum in 2024-25 academic session, official sources said no decision has been taken on it yet. However, all the universities have vetted the new curriculum. The last model syllabus for UG courses was implemented in 2019.