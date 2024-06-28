Odisha among top seven states in water body revival efforts

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has done a good job in rejuvenation of natural water bodies like lakes and ponds and is ranked among the top seven states in implementing impactful programmes in the field of water conservation, a latest study has found.

The study by New Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) documented the implementation of Mission Amrit Sarovar, launched in April 2022 with the objective to conserve water, across the country. Under this mission, every district of the country was given the mandate to restore or construct 75 ponds, thus marking the 75th year of Independence. The aim was to rejuvenate or construct 50,000 water bodies.

The study found Odisha met the target by restoring and constructing more than 75 Amrit Sarovars in each of its 30 districts. While Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 16,909 water bodies, at least 2,367 water bodies were developed in Odisha against the target of 2,250.

Other states that have completed their targets are Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. One of the reasons for Odisha achieving the high rate of completion was mainly due to an existing local scheme ‘Mo Pokhari’ to revive water bodies.