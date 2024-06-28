Odisha home department seeks info on Ashish Kumar Singh from DGP

BHUBANESWAR: More than a fortnight after the Election Commission of India (ECI) recommended action against Odisha cadre IPS officer Ashish Kumar Singh for ‘misrepresentation of fact’ about his health condition, the Home department sought his whereabouts from the DGP on Thursday.

In a letter to the DGP, additional secretary, Home Muralidhar Mallik requested to furnish information about Singh as there is no communication from him regarding resumption of his duty.

Stating that Singh was allowed to avail earned leave (EL) for one month from May 4 on health grounds, Mallik said in the meantime, more than a month has passed but no communication has been received in the department whether the IPS officer has resumed duty or extended the leave.

“It is, therefore, requested to kindly furnish the above information to this department for further necessary action on the matter,” the letter to the DGP read.

Earlier, as per the direction of ECI, the special medical board of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar had declared Singh, a 2010 batch IPS officer, physically and mentally fit. The commission had directed for his health examination as he had taken leave on health grounds.

“The commission, prima facie, found it to be a case of misrepresentation of fact on part of Singh. It is directed that the report of the special medical board of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar be forwarded to chief secretary for appropriate necessary action against the officer as deemed fit,” the ECI had said in a letter to the CEO, Odisha earlier this month.