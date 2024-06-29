315 special trains for Puri Rath Yatra, Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways has planned to run 315 special trains from different parts of the country during the annual Rath Yatra festival from July 6 to 19.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will provide festival special trains from different parts of Odisha and neighbouring West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar to and from Puri. The special trains have been planned from Badampahad, Rourkela, Balasore, Sonepur and Daspalla apart from Junagarh Road, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Paradip, Bhadrak, Angul, Gunupur and Bangiriposi on Gundicha Yatra.

Special trains have also been planned for Sandhya Darshan, Bahuda Yatra and Suna Besha. This year, ECoR has also planned to run special trains for devotees to witness the Adharapana ritual.

“Special trains have been planned in view of the rush and demands of devotees. For the convenience of passengers, necessary steps have been taken to provide reserved class accommodation in some of the long distance special trains during the Rath Yatra days,” said a railway official.

Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasised on the importance of improving passenger amenities and facilities during the Rath Yatra period and advised ECoR for provision of better convenience and benefits for pilgrims and devotees.

Keeping in view the commitment of railways minister for providing all facilities to devotees, ECoR has taken initiatives for crowd management, train information system, additional enquiry and ticket booking counters, video wall display and mobile ticket counters.

Similarly, adequate pilgrim waiting areas, security arrangements, catering and hospitality, medical facilities and ambulances as well as the provision of power and water supply besides sufficient toilets for convenience of passengers have been planned.