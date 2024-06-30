Odisha CM revives grievance cell, durbaar every Monday

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has revived the much awaited public grievance hearing which has been discontinued since 2008. He will henceforth hear public grievance at the designated grievance cell of his official residence at Unit-V from July 1, 2024. which falls on Monday.

“It will now be a Monday affair of every week as was in practice earlier. Coincidentally, July 1 is Monday and the CM’s grievance cell will start functioning on a regular basis,” sources in the Chief Minister’s office said.

Hearing of public grievance will begin from 11 AM for which registration will be done from 9 AM to 12 o’clock.

“It is for the information of the general public, persons having genuine grievances will have to register their names and submit their complaints in written. The same will be forwarded to the grievance cell for redressal,” said a statement from the CMO.

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had last visited to the CM’s grievance cell for a hearing on August 16, 2008. In his 24 years at helm as Chief Minister, Patnaik had heard to the plight of people on 76 occasions.

He had attended the grievance cell for the highest number of 20 days in 2001.

Since then the grievance cell was functioning till Covid-19 struck with one additional secretary and two joint secretaries handling the affairs. The cell was closed for nearly two months in May and June of 2019 due to heat wave condition but resumed from July 1 the same year.