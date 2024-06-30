Odisha Educational Minister proposes return to blue, white school uniforms

BHUBANESWAR: School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond on Saturday said the state government may restore the school uniform colour to blue and white instead of green and checks. The change to green had been incorporated for the high schools by the previous BJD government last year.

“We may restore the colour of school uniform for high school students to blue and white. A proposal to this effect is under consideration,” Gond informed TNIE.

He said during the previous government, the blue and white uniform of students in government schools was changed to a colour associated with the party which shouldn’t have happened. “The state government may initiate measures to ensure such thing doesn’t recur in future,” he said further asserting, the uniform of students in government-run elementary schools will remain blue and white.

The previous BJD-led government while distributing free uniforms to students of classes IX and X in government and aided schools under Mukhymantri Chhatra Chatri Paridhan Yojana last year had brought changes to the existing dress code and designs of the uniforms. Boy students were to wear checkered white and green shirts and green pants while girls were provided checkered white and green kurta with green jacket and salwar.