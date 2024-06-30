Odisha: Lack of clearances keeps new Jagatsinghpur MCH Hospital idle

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 100-bed maternal and child health (M&CH) hospital in Jagatsinghpur inaugurated five months ago remains unused in absence of necessary approvals and clearances even as patients are treated on the floor of the district headquarters hospital while critical cases are referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.
The M&CH hospital built at a cost of Rs 16.28 crore under ‘Ama Hospital’ programme was unveiled by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Interestingly, it was inaugurated without necessary approvals including building plan and fire safety measures, sources said.
The Works department had applied for building plan approval from Jagatsinghpur municipality in May 2024 but it was delayed due to non-fulfilment of required norms and conditions by the Health department.
As per the regulations, building plans must be approved by the town planning section of the respective municipality. It includes technical scrutiny and processing based on specific rules and regulations. Following this, the Fire department must approve the building for fire safety purposes.
The Works department constructed and handed over the M&CH building to the Health department without these approvals. Meanwhile, the Health department failed to obtain the necessary permissions which resulted in the delay.
Executive officer of Jagatsinghpur municipality, Seema Jena, confirmed that the Works department applied for building plan approval on May 24. However, during scrutiny, it was found that the building lacked facilities like oxygen plants, parking, greenery, land registration and other facilities. The town planning section raised several objections and advised the departments concerned to comply within 30 days. Approval will be granted once these objections are resolved, she added.
Chief district medical officer (in-charge), Satrughana Dash, acknowledged that the building plan and fire safety approvals are still pending which is why the building has not been used. He said the Works department should have handed over the building only after obtaining the necessary approvals as the lack of outdoor services has severely impacted patient care. Dash said he has sought administrative intervention to resolve these issues.
Superintending engineer (in-charge) of Works department, Abhisekh Sethi, said the Health department should expedite the processing of the building plan approval.
Despite the delay from the Health department, the Works department has started processing the approval for the MCH building, he added.