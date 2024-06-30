Odisha: Lack of clearances keeps new Jagatsinghpur MCH Hospital idle

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 100-bed maternal and child health (M&CH) hospital in Jagatsinghpur inaugurated five months ago remains unused in absence of necessary approvals and clearances even as patients are treated on the floor of the district headquarters hospital while critical cases are referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The M&CH hospital built at a cost of Rs 16.28 crore under ‘Ama Hospital’ programme was unveiled by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Interestingly, it was inaugurated without necessary approvals including building plan and fire safety measures, sources said.

The Works department had applied for building plan approval from Jagatsinghpur municipality in May 2024 but it was delayed due to non-fulfilment of required norms and conditions by the Health department.

As per the regulations, building plans must be approved by the town planning section of the respective municipality. It includes technical scrutiny and processing based on specific rules and regulations. Following this, the Fire department must approve the building for fire safety purposes.

The Works department constructed and handed over the M&CH building to the Health department without these approvals. Meanwhile, the Health department failed to obtain the necessary permissions which resulted in the delay.