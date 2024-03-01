Laser scanning reveals cracks on Ratna Bhandar outer walls of Shree Jagannath temple

BHUBANESWAR : Cracks have been detected at many locations on outer walls of Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple at Puri during laser scanning conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).
The laser scanning report was submitted to the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee by ASI on Thursday.
In November last, the national monument conservation body had conducted condition mapping (laser scanning) at 49 points of the Ratna Bhandar outer walls on its northern side to ascertain structural stability. The 3D images obtained through scanning showed cracks at many locations on the weathered and weak lime plaster of the sloped surface on the Ratna Bhandar walls. The ASI officials suspect these cracks might have caused water seepage into the inner chamber of the Ratna Bhandar.
The report further pointed out that the point of conjunction at the northern wall, that connects the Ratna Bhandar with the main temple’s Jagamohan, just below the first Pidha needs to be strengthened and properly water-tightened. Also, it called for de-plastering of the three outer walls of the Ratna Bhandar.
Superintending archaeologist of ASI, Puri Circle, Dibishida Gadnayak told The New Indian Express that de-plastering is necessary because it is not sure if the cracks are on walls or the thick plaster on them.
“Thickness of the plaster on the walls is almost 30 cm. It needs to be removed to check if the cracks are on the plaster or the walls. In either of the cases, a proper conservation mechanism will be applied to safeguard the Ratna Bhandar from any further structural damage,” Gadnayak said. He further informed that after de-plastering, the damaged stone joints would be sealed and the conjunction between Ratna Bhandar and Jagamohan will be consolidated.
Although Srimandir was built in the 12th century, Ratna Bhandar is a later addition to the temple. The northern wall of the Ratna Bhandar is the one which joins it with the main shrine and since this is a later addition to the temple, no date has been assigned to the structure. The Ratna Bhandar, also known as ‘Amuha Deula’ is located in the northern direction of the shrine.
The ASI has urged the temple managing committee and chief administrator to allow it time before monsoon to carry out conservation work. The report was submitted to the temple sub-committee on the repair works during the managing committee meeting on the day.
The committee will study the laser scanning report and discuss the follow-up action at the next managing committee meeting. Water seepage into the inner Bhandara was revealed in a report submitted to the managing committee in 2018. Both in 2018 and 2022, the ASI had written to the temple committee seeking permission to examine and conserve the Ratna Bhandar.