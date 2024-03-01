Laser scanning reveals cracks on Ratna Bhandar outer walls of Shree Jagannath temple

Superintending archaeologist of ASI, Puri Circle, Dibishida Gadnayak told The New Indian Express that de-plastering is necessary because it is not sure if the cracks are on walls or the thick plaster on them.

“Thickness of the plaster on the walls is almost 30 cm. It needs to be removed to check if the cracks are on the plaster or the walls. In either of the cases, a proper conservation mechanism will be applied to safeguard the Ratna Bhandar from any further structural damage,” Gadnayak said. He further informed that after de-plastering, the damaged stone joints would be sealed and the conjunction between Ratna Bhandar and Jagamohan will be consolidated.

Although Srimandir was built in the 12th century, Ratna Bhandar is a later addition to the temple. The northern wall of the Ratna Bhandar is the one which joins it with the main shrine and since this is a later addition to the temple, no date has been assigned to the structure. The Ratna Bhandar, also known as ‘Amuha Deula’ is located in the northern direction of the shrine.

The ASI has urged the temple managing committee and chief administrator to allow it time before monsoon to carry out conservation work. The report was submitted to the temple sub-committee on the repair works during the managing committee meeting on the day.

The committee will study the laser scanning report and discuss the follow-up action at the next managing committee meeting. Water seepage into the inner Bhandara was revealed in a report submitted to the managing committee in 2018. Both in 2018 and 2022, the ASI had written to the temple committee seeking permission to examine and conserve the Ratna Bhandar.