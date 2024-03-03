Prez Murmu pays tribute to Bhima Bhoi at Madhupur

SAMBALPUR : President Droupadi Murmu on the last day of her visit to Odisha, visited Madhupur in Rairakhol sub-division of the district and paid tributes to Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi at his birthplace and addressed a meeting of Mahima Cult here on Saturday.

Murmu, accompanied by Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, offered floral tributes to the statue of Bhima Bhoi, the 19th-century saint, poet, and social reformer of the state. The President also visited the Chausathi Siddhi Ashram and had a brief discussion with the saints. She enquired about the old trees in the ashram while planting a few saplings on its premises.

Speaking on the occasion, the President paid her respects to Bhima Bhoi and hailed his teachings and ideals as a source of inspiration.

“Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi was an extraordinary man born in an ordinary family. He was a unique example of the fact that high quality literature can be created even without formal education. Though deprived of vision, Bhima Bhoi had a unique insight which inspired him to compose many timeless verses, which are sung everywhere even today,” Murmu stated.

She exhorted that in the works of Bhima Bhoi, social equality and ideals are reflected in the interest of all and they will always remain relevant. The young generation should imbibe the ideals of Bhima Bhoi.

She further said, “Mahima Cult, started by Mahima Gosein, did not discriminate on the basis of caste. Bhima Bhoi dedicated himself for bringing equality in the society and spread the philosophy of Mahima cult through his speeches, songs and poems.”