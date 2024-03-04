Cauliflowers lend ‘colour’ to Malkangiri farmers’ lives

MALKANGIRI: When experimentation is the norm, Malkangiri farmers are not far behind. With farm technology assistance provided by Khairaput agriculture officials, two farmers in Madakapadar and Badadural villages are giving a new dimension to vegetable farming.
The tribal farmers, Dambaru Mali of Madakapadar village, and Balaram Mali of Badadural village under Khairaput block are growing coloured cauliflowers over two acre of land with the support of the Agriculture department.
“The seeds supplied by Agriculture department under Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme helps us experiment with new varieties of vegetables,” said Dambaru.
They now sell the colourful cauliflowers at Mathili, Khairaput, Govindpalli, Mundiguda, and Ambliguda weekly markets at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg, earning a good price compared to normal cauliflowers.
“We have grown the colourful cauliflowers based on organic farming techniques after being encouraged by the department,” said Balaram. Earlier, people were reluctant to buy the coloured cauliflower, apprehending that artificial colour had been added to it. But after knowing the reality, they are showing interest.
“I sell them for Rs 30 per kg and have witnessed an increase in demand. Many farmers in the district are also interested in growing such vibrant cauliflowers,” he added.
“Colourful cauliflower is rich in nutrients and contains calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and zinc. They have similarity with broccoli and enhances the immune system,” said Khairaput agriculture officer Hemant Kumar Padhiary. The soil of the hilly areas of Madakapadar and Badadural is quite favourable for cauliflower cultivation, the officer added.