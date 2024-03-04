Water woes for villagers in Odisha as ‘Basudha’ project fails

BALASORE: Despite the state government’s efforts to address water scarcity in rural areas through initiatives like the ‘Basudha’ project, residents of Jambani village in Balasore district continue to trek far to fetch water for daily consumption.

Even after the installation of pipelines connecting each house, the residents do not get water from the tube wells in the village.

The nearly 500-strong population of Jambani village, predominantly tribal communities, has been grappling with acute water shortage since mid-December. Though the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department addressed the issue by providing two tubewells, both have proven ineffective due to falling water levels and mechanical issues.

Residents, particularly women and children, bear the brunt of this crisis, undertaking long treks to fetch water from the Ghaghara river and nearby pits. With no relief in sight from the local administration, they are forced to consume contaminated water from unreliable sources, posing serious health risks.