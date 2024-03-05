Guv extends Rs 1 lakh aid to orphan girl

SAMBALPUR: In an act of compassion, Governor Raghubar Das provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to an orphan tribal girl to support her education during his visit to Deogarh district on Monday,

The 14-year-old girl, Puja Kisan, is a Class IX student in Nuagaon Abasika Vidyalaya. She lost her father in 2011 and mother in 2023. Despite facing adversity, she continued her education refusing to succumb to despair.

During a meeting in Balam village, a woman of Nuagaon shared the girl’s hardships with Governor Das. Touched by her story, the governor offered Puja Rs 1 lakh to help her with her studies. Das also urged the district administration to extend help to the girl.

Earlier on the day, the Governor visited an Anganwadi centre at Ghudurkhaman and held discussion on implementation of the Poshan scheme. He also visited the community health centre at Barkote.