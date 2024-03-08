Odisha: Invest in women farmers from migrant households

The Indian rural landscape is rapidly changing with new livelihood portfolios emerging through increasing migration as well as employment in the non-farm sector. Evidence shows that remittances lead to increase in income and consumption, and contribute to poverty reduction. They could also positively impact agricultural productivity and rural development.

However, this is not always guaranteed. Migration is a complex phenomenon and the outcomes depend on the type of households and the type of migration. It could just be ‘coping migration’, where households are able to smooth consumption and manage risk, and ‘accumulative migration’ which allows for the accumulation of assets, savings, and investments.

We recently conducted a study in Odisha, to understand the dynamics of migration and zoomed into the gender dimensions of it. We observed that men are migrating out of rural areas due to low agricultural productivity and incomes, lack of diversification of agriculture, lack of adequate employment opportunities throughout the year, limited diversification of livelihood portfolios leading to low incomes.

It is interesting to understand who migrates - migration rates increase as incomes increase and fall after a certain threshold. So, the poorest and the richest households experience less migration than the others. The former, because they do not have the wherewithal or networks to facilitate migration and the latter, because they do not need to migrate as their pastures are green enough. Data also reveals that remittances received by migrant households are low, with total household incomes lower than that of non-migrant households. Most of them face a debt burden and have no savings. So, it is clear that this is not accumulative migration.