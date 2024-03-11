Odisha: Villagers block highway over bad road condition

BHAWANIPATNA: Vehicular movement came to a standstill on state highway-6 connecting Bhawanipatna to Rayagada on Sunday, as the villagers near Dharpur blocked the road, alleging the poor condition of roads for an extended period.

Roads and Buildings department has undertaken renovation and expansion work, but progressing at a snail’s pace, leading to frequent road accidents and heavy dust affecting lives of the residents residing near the road, they alleged.

A 120 km road, connecting Chatikuda, Lanjigarh, Ambadola, Muniguda, Bissam Cuttack and Rayagada, have several ghat sections. In addition, heavy traffic congestion arises due to the flow of commercial vehicles from Andhra, Rayagada and Lanjigarh on this route.

Due to the agitation, long queues of loaded trucks and bulk containers are stranded at various places. Engineering staff and police persuaded villagers to clear the road with the assurance of expediting the work, and at around 2 pm, the blockade was lifted, allowing vehicular movement to resume.