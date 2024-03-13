Bhubaneswar: Mayor assures action in 3 days, sanitation workers to join today

BHUBANESWAR: The sanitation staff of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), who have launched an indefinite cease work agitation, on Tuesday gheraoed the the civic body headquarters on Janpath road to press for their demands.

The sanitation workers who are seeking wage hike from existing Rs 9,000 to Rs 15,000 and relief from manual waste segregation at the waste handling units, gheraoed the BMC headquarters during noon.

They alleged that both the additional commissioner and commissioner didn’t give any assurance regarding fulfillment of their demand.

As protest continues, the waste collection from streets and roads of 53 wards remained affected for the second day.

Mayor Sulochana Das held a meeting with the sanitation staff and told mediapersons that the government has considered their grievance of pay hike and is likely to make an announcement in this regard within three days.

The mayor said she had sought 15 days time to find alternative to manual segregation system. Following the meeting, the sanitation workers have assured to rejoin duty from Wednesday, said a BMC official.