Day after protest, Odisha govt raises remuneration of PRI members

BHUBANESWAR: A day after sarpanches from across the state staged a protest in the capital, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a hike in their monthly remuneration along with allowances and other benefits for the panchayatiraj representatives at all levels.

The sarpanches will now get Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 2,350 while naib sarpanches will get Rs 4,000 instead of Rs 490 per month. The daily allowance and sitting fees of panchayat samiti chairman, deputy chairman, members, sarpanch, naib sarpanch and ward members has been hiked to Rs 480 from the existing Rs 240 per day.

According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), zilla parishad presidents will now get monthly remuneration of Rs 30,000, instead of Rs 9,380. Their daily allowance and sitting fee has been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600.

Similarly, the remuneration of zilla parishad vice-president has been hiked from Rs 7,040 to Rs 20,000. Their DA and sitting fee has also been increased from Rs 300 to Rs 600. Remuneration of zilla parishad members has been raised to Rs 10,000 from the existing Rs 3,500. They will also get the same DA+sitting fee as the zilla parishad presidents and vice-presidents.