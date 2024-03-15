DA, TI hiked by 4 per cent in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced a four per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (TI) for government employees and pensioners.

With this, the DA and TI of government employees and pensioners will increase from the existing 46 per cent to 50 per cent.

Besides, the minimum wage for unskilled workers has been increased from Rs 352 to Rs 450, and from Rs 392 to Rs 500 for semi-skilled workers. Skilled workers will get Rs 550 instead of Rs 442, while minimum wage for highly skilled workers has been increased from Rs 502 to Rs 600.

The chief minister also enhanced the daily allowance of village resource persons from Rs 300 to Rs 400. Besides, they will be paid an additional Rs 100 towards travel allowance.