Odisha: 19 organisations roped in for de-addiction drive

BHUBANESWAR: With drug addiction emerging as a serious problem in the country, the state government has mooted a well coordinated and active de-addiction awareness drive in Odisha.

The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) has roped in various spiritual organisations and NGOs to fight the menace. Representatives of 19 organisations have given consent for handholding support with a focus on preventive and value education, massive awareness generation, capacity building and intervention in vulnerable areas.

The department has planned inclusive activities with the NGOs, publication of an online newsletter pertaining drug de-addiction and its success along with a sustained social media campaign against substance use.

Principal secretary of SSEPD department Bishnupada Sethi said the initiative is a joint exercise with collective responsibility to fight drug menace. He said value education, corrective measures and wellness centres will make the collaboration effective.