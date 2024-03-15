Odisha: New nano unicorn scheme to provide seed funding to 1,200 entrepreneurs

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote entrepreneurship at grassroots and address unemployment in villages, the state government has come up with a fresh Nano Unicorn Scheme and a set of guidelines to support at least 1,200 nano unicorns (mini-sized businesses), especially in the rural belts of the state by 2025-26.

The state government has planned to provide refundable seed funding of up to Rs 1 lakh to entrepreneurs and extend mentorship and handholding support for their sustainability. The scheme will cover all 30 districts with special focus on 10 aspirational ones.

The steering committee, to be headed by the Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) secretary, will be the apex body for policy formulation under the scheme, while the executive committee headed by the SDTE director will be responsible forits implementation in the state, stated the SDTE department in its notification, issued recently.

The department officials said Skilled-in-Odisha youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years who have undertaken short-term and long-term skilling courses in ITI, polytechnic, higher technical institutions, World Skill Centre and under NUA Odisha will be the target group for support. Besides, farmers and self-help groups recommended by line departments on specific proposals will be considered for seed funding by the department.