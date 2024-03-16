Actor Arindam joins BJP hours after quitting BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the prevailing suspense over an alliance between the BJD and BJP, actor-turned-politician Arindam Roy, also brother in-law of BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, on Friday joined the saffron party hours after resigning from the primary membership of the regional outfit.

Arindam joined BJP in presence of state unit president Manmohan Samal and other senior leaders here. He had submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through the organisational secretary earlier in the day.

Stating he had worked for BJD in various elections in Cuttack and Tirtol Assembly constituencies and during zilla parishad and panchayat elections, Arindam said his efforts were not recognised by the party. Besides, Arindam said he did not get the opportunity to meet the chief minister despite several attempts. “Therefore, I feel that I do not fit the criteria of meeting you and have no place in your party. So, I resign from my post of general secretary and the primary membership of your party,” he added.

Arindam had been associated with BJD since 2009 and was its star campaigner since the 2014 elections. He created a flutter in political circles here by meeting Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on January 8 at Cuttack. However, he had then clarified he was inspired by good work of the chief minister and was open to contesting the ensuing elections.

Apart from Arindam, former Gunupur MLA Trinath Gomango also joined the BJP. Samal said the former MLA would strengthen BJP in Rayagada district. Gomango had won the Gunupur Assembly seat in 2014 after joining the BJD in 2009. He, however, resigned from the regional party in March 2019 after he was denied a ticket. He had contested the 2019 elections unsuccessfully.