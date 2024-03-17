BSE to issue digital certificates to HSC students from this year

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will issue digitised certificates to students clearing the High School Certificate (HSC) examination within a week of publication of results.

Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, BSE vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said a new system has been put in place by the Board to issue digitised certificates to students clearing the examination. “The firm which has been assigned the task will issue the digitised certificates online within seven days of publication of results this year. But, from next year, students will be able to download the digitised certificates from BSE’s official website by registering their mobile numbers on the day of publication of result,” he said.

Earlier, candidates had to wait for certificates to apply for higher studies and it often led to delay in admission. Instant issue of digitised certificates will help reduce load on the Board and benefit students. Besides issue of digitised certificates, hard copies shall also be issued to students as was done earlier through the head of institutions within a month of publication of result, Mohanty informed.

He said evaluation of subjective answer sheets has started at 55 evaluation centres across the state from March 14. The process will be completed within a fortnight. Arrangements have been made to upload the marks directly from the evaluation centres to the processing server online.

While the entire evaluation process is being monitored by 10 online supervisors centrally from the Board’s head office in Cuttack, all centres are under round-the-clock security cover till lifting of answer sheets after completion of the process. Around 15,000 teachers have been engaged to evaluate the answer sheets amid tight security arrangements, Mohanty said.