Bapi Sarkhel’s spouse Monideepa joins BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Working president of the Paradip-Erasama Industrial Development Council Monideepa Sarkhel accompanied by vice-chairperson of Paradip municipality Chhabilata Rout and nine councillors joined the ruling BJD here on Sunday.

Monideepa is the wife of Congress leader Bapi Sarkhel who has kept away from active participation in programmes of the grand old party during the last several months.

However, Monideepa was formally not a part of any political party. The council is an organisation floated by Bapi Sarkhel for the industrial development of the region. He is the president of the council. Besides, seven out of nine councillors were independent.

On the day, Sarkhel and Rout accompanied by hundreds of BJP and Congress workers came to BJD headquarters Sankha Bhawan here for joining the party. They were welcomed by Rajya Sabha member Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, former minister and Nayagarh MLA Arun Sahu and Paradip MLA Sambit Routray. Sahu said the newly-inducted members will further strengthen the BJD in Jagatsinghpur district, particularly Erasama and Paradip.

Thanking Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik for taking them into the party fold, Monideepa said she joined the party as she was attracted by its policies and leadership. She pledged to work for the welfare of the local people under able guidance of the BJD president.