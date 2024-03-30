BSLC’s profit margin looks up, to hit record PAT in current fiscal

ROURKELA: BISRA Stone Lime Company Limited (BSLC), a mining PSU at Birmitrapur in Sundargarh district, which was once on the verge of closure, is all set to make profit for the fourth consecutive time, this year.

A subsidiary of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), BSLC is likely to end up with Profit After Tax (PAT) between Rs 13 crore and Rs 14 crore in the current financial year 2023-24.

After over two decades of severe financial crunch including continuous losses from 2010 and early 2020, the turnaround of BSLC from August 2020 has been nothing short of phenomenal and extraordinary.

As per reliable sources, the mining company’s fortunes began rising with increase in dispatch of dolomite and limestone from August 2020 further helping it to achieve PAT of Rs 6.91 crore in 2020-21. Subsequently, BSLC’s profit for 2021-22 rose to Rs 7.9 crore followed by Rs 11 crore in 2022-23. “The company is set to report minimum PAT figure of over Rs 13 crore in 2023-24,” sources said adding, the projected dispatch target for 2023-24 is around 10.25 lakh tonne.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, said the BSLC could perform much better but unable to do so due to unavailability of required railway rakes throughout the year. Sharing an instance, he said, the company needed 23 rakes in February but could get only 16.