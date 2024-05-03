666 theme-based booths to be set up in Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups areas in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Around 666 polling stations are being established in areas dominated by the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) with unique themes, to ensure greater representation of tribal voters. The ethnic, theme-based booths will be designed to highlight indigenous tradition and culture of the PVTGs, informed officials of chief electoral officer (CEO).

Odisha is home to 13 PVTGs including Paudi Bhuiya, Juang, Saura, Lanjia Saura, Mankirdia, Birhore, Kutia Kondha, Bonda, Didayi, Lodha, Kharia, Chukutia Bhunjia, Dongria Kondha with a total population of 2,64,974. Through registration drives were carried out by booth-level officers in all districts since December last year, there has been 100 per cent enrolment of eligible PVTG voters whose number stands at 1,84,274.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), in a release stated, in the last two years, awareness activities were conducted periodically on the importance of electoral participation and voter education content created in the local dialects. Alongside special registration drives, a multifaceted approach incorporating traditional folk arts and community engagement has been instrumental in ensuring 100 per cent PVTG enrolment. Wall paintings and street plays in local dialects along with cultural forms like Pala and Daskathia, have also served as powerful media for voter education and awareness, it said.

In order to familiarise the PVTG voters with the voting process, the CEO has been deploying mobile demonstration vehicles in the tribal-dominated areas to educate the communities on the electoral process and over 20,000 PVTGs have participated in mock polls so far.