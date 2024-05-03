Dr PC Mahapatra is BJP’s pick for Cuttack-Barabati assembly seat

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday announced six candidates for Assembly seats in Odisha fielding its state unit vice president Dr Purna Chandra Mahapatra in Barabati-Cuttack segment, Shambhunath Rout in Ghasipura, Ashish Patra in Bhograi, Sudhanshu Nayak in Bhandaripokhari, Umesh Chandra Jena in Bari and Prakash Chandra Ranabijuli in Begunia.
A renowned gynaecologist, Dr Mahapatra was in contention for Cuttack Lok Sabha seat. He was nominated from Barabati-Cuttack segment after the party fielded six-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who defected from BJD. The former head of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at the state’s premier SCB Medical College and Hospital left many surprised when he was chosen to one of the top posts of the party last year despite not being a primary member then. Kendrapara MP and actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty, who had resigned from BJD, was also in the race for the seat.
BJP’s Ghasipura candidate Shambhunath is a surprise pick as speculation was rife about Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, who has been expelled from BJD, contesting from the seat after he hinted on similar lines during his visit to Maa Tarini temple at Ghatagaon on Tuesday. Known for his association with VHP and RSS, Shambhunath, had retired from state government job a few years back.
The party has nominated Patra, the former block president of Congress, as the candidate from Bhograi. The three-time sarpanch and a director of Balasore-Bhadrak Central Cooperative Bank, he had resigned from Congress a week back and joined BJP on Wednesday.
BJP sprang a surprise in Bhandaripokhari by nominating former BJD leader Sudhanshu, the husband of two-time chairperson of Bonth block. He had switched to saffron camp last year. However, Prakash, a close aide of sitting Bhubaneswar MP and BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi has been named as the BJP candidate from the Begunia Assembly segment. It was being speculated that Begunia could be offered to veteran Prasanna Patasani if he switches to BJP from BJD. Similarly, Umesh, who had contested from Bari on Congress ticket in 2019, has been chosen over former minister Debasis Nayak, who had quit BJD and joined BJP in February. The party was also reportedly waiting for sitting MLA Sunanda Das to switch allegiance after she was denied a ticket by BJD this time.