Dr PC Mahapatra is BJP’s pick for Cuttack-Barabati assembly seat

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday announced six candidates for Assembly seats in Odisha fielding its state unit vice president Dr Purna Chandra Mahapatra in Barabati-Cuttack segment, Shambhunath Rout in Ghasipura, Ashish Patra in Bhograi, Sudhanshu Nayak in Bhandaripokhari, Umesh Chandra Jena in Bari and Prakash Chandra Ranabijuli in Begunia.

A renowned gynaecologist, Dr Mahapatra was in contention for Cuttack Lok Sabha seat. He was nominated from Barabati-Cuttack segment after the party fielded six-time MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who defected from BJD. The former head of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at the state’s premier SCB Medical College and Hospital left many surprised when he was chosen to one of the top posts of the party last year despite not being a primary member then. Kendrapara MP and actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty, who had resigned from BJD, was also in the race for the seat.

BJP’s Ghasipura candidate Shambhunath is a surprise pick as speculation was rife about Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, who has been expelled from BJD, contesting from the seat after he hinted on similar lines during his visit to Maa Tarini temple at Ghatagaon on Tuesday. Known for his association with VHP and RSS, Shambhunath, had retired from state government job a few years back.