‘Abhivyakti’ brings paintings of legendary artists to Bhubaneswar; show on till May 7

BHUBANESWAR: Be it MF Husain’s ‘Ganesha’, Sayed Haider Raza’s ‘Bindu’ or Samarendra Nath Ghosh’s ‘Rabindranath Tagore’ he had drawn back in 1934, members of Odisha’s art fraternity as well as the general public can see works of some of the legends of Indian art at the state museum in the city.

The paintings are being showcased as part of ‘Abhivyakti: Vignettes of the Indian Art’ exhibition, inaugurated by chief secretary Pradeep Jena on April 28. At least 36 paintings, considered the best across the vast spectrum of modern Indian art - are part of the exhibition, organised by the museum in collaboration with city-based ArtistMindz.

‘Carrom Boards’, a painting done with oil on canvas in 1981 by veteran artist Bhupen Khakhar is a part of the exhibition. The painting, a blend of both Indian and European traditions, shows three men playing carrom under the yellow light of a bulb in the backdrop of an evening market crowd - a sight that an observer can often locate within his or her world. Khakhar was known for his artistic observations of everyday life.

Similarly, an untitled work of FN Souza - another master of Indian art - is part of the exhibition. Souza’s art works are often considered an eclectic blend of many styles including African tribal art, European modernism and Indian temple sculptures. Apart from ‘Rabindranath Tagore’, another work of Samarendra ‘Homemakers of a Bengal Village’ is on display showcasing women engaged in household chores. His paintings are popular for evoking nostalgia of rural Bengal.