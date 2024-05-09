BJP will ban country liquor in Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

DEOGARH: Amidst a charged atmosphere, BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur and Union Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, made a bold pledge to implement country liquor ban if the party comes to power in the state.

Pradhan’s campaign trail on Wednesday reached Deogarh constituency where he held public meeting in different blocks and also participated in a padayatra.

Addressing a public gathering at Tileibeni block, Pradhan was speaking on the BJP manifesto when women in the crowd asked him about his stand on free flow of country liquor. Mincing no words, Pradhan denounced the ruling BJD government and said, “If BJP comes to power in Odisha, we will ban country liquor. I cannot see the women of my state suffering due to country liquor consumption by men. The manufacturing and distribution of country liquor will be banned. Restriction will be imposed on its licensing and marketing.” He asserted that banning would not only help women but serve as a deterrent to corruption within the government machinery that has been going on in the name of revenue through liquor.

The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as Pradhan’s declaration reverberated across the area. His promise to bring justice to the oppressed women struck a chord with many attendees, who expressed their support for the proposed ban.