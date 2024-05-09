BJP will ban country liquor in Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan

DEOGARH: Amidst a charged atmosphere, BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur and Union Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, made a bold pledge to implement country liquor ban if the party comes to power in the state.
Pradhan’s campaign trail on Wednesday reached Deogarh constituency where he held public meeting in different blocks and also participated in a padayatra.
Addressing a public gathering at Tileibeni block, Pradhan was speaking on the BJP manifesto when women in the crowd asked him about his stand on free flow of country liquor. Mincing no words, Pradhan denounced the ruling BJD government and said, “If BJP comes to power in Odisha, we will ban country liquor. I cannot see the women of my state suffering due to country liquor consumption by men. The manufacturing and distribution of country liquor will be banned. Restriction will be imposed on its licensing and marketing.” He asserted that banning would not only help women but serve as a deterrent to corruption within the government machinery that has been going on in the name of revenue through liquor.
The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as Pradhan’s declaration reverberated across the area. His promise to bring justice to the oppressed women struck a chord with many attendees, who expressed their support for the proposed ban.
Pradhan also informed that while Talcher-Bimlagarh railway line work is underway, the survey work on Barkote-Jharsuguda railway line has been completed and the project will begin after the land acquisition, which will be expedited after the BJP comes to power in the state. He also assured several other development schemes in Deogarh including a medical college, hospital, irrigation besides other benefits in their manifesto including increased MSP, more houses under PMAY, Subhadra Yojana for women, bonus to kendu leaf workers, increased allowances to PwD and aged citizens besides employment to the youth.
The union minister also took a dig at the CM during his speech and said, “While the CM is only speaking on videos now-a-days, his remote control lies in the hands of his favourite subordinate. Though the people in power are jealous of PM Modi, the faith of people on our PM has increased remarkably.”
He appealed for votes to form double-engine government in Odisha.
Earlier in the day Pradhan went campaigning door-to-door in Kunjelpada area in the city. During the campaigning he stopped by to have famous local sweet ‘Sarsatia’ and tea at a stall in the locality. He also interacted with people and gave them party leaflet.