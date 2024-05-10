Odisha: Dinanath Pathy Kala Samman for Pattachitra maestro

BHUBANESWAR: The 4th Dinanath Pathy Kala Samman was conferred upon Pattachitra artist Binod Maharana for his lifelong contribution to the art form, on Thursday.

Instituted by Ketaki Foundation Trust, the award was received by a family member of Maharana, who was in Delhi to receive the Padma Shri award on the day.

On the occasion, eminent litteratuer Sitakant Mahapatra delivered the second Dinanath Pathy memorial lecture. His discourse delved into the life and works of late Pathy. “Pathy was a polymath - a poet, painter, art historian, novelist, curator, scholar, and educator, all rolled into one and was deeply rooted in his native Odisha. His comprehensive knowledge of painting, classical, popular, and tribal art forms remains exemplary,” he said.

Mahapatra also emphasised the importance of research and the promotion of Odia language and culture. The event started with the talk and Odissi dance demonstration by Guru Gajendra Kumar Panda. Eminent painter and printmaker Ramahari Jena presided over the function, sharing his insights into the enduring legacy of Dinanath Pathy. Odissi dancer Aruna Mohanty also expressed her admiration for the works of Pathy.