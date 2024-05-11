Civic development top on poll promises for Barabati-Cuttack

CUTTACK: It is election time and the candidates promise the moon to the voters. In Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency, which encompasses a significant part of the millennium city, the trend is no different. From taking steps to end the perennial civic issues to the development of infrastructure and facilities, the candidates of the three major political parties BJD, BJP and Congress are holding back nothing in their promises to the citizens.
Barabati-Cuttack’s BJD candidate Prakash Behera has promised to carry out ambitious plans like a barrage on Kathajodi river if elected. The barrage will be constructed on the river near Purighat. It will conserve water and solve the drinking water problems of the city in the long run, he said.
Behera said that the city has seen massive transformation under the Naveen Patnaik government will all-round beautification, and development of civic amenities and infrastructure. I am determined to take the development to the next level and make Cuttack city a no 1 city, said Behera while addressing workers’ meeting at different places in the city.
With Cuttack being the legal hub of the state, Behera has also promised to set up an advocate academy, once Naveen Patnaik government comes to power for the record sixth term.
Not to be left behind, Sofia Firdous, the Congress candidate and daughter of sitting MLA Mohammed Moquim, said the party would come up with a detailed manifesto for the city soon. She, however, said that all her efforts would be towards fulfilling her father’s half-executed developmental works in the city.
“My father had initiated many steps and put pressure on the state government for implementation of different developmental works including renovation of Petanala, construction of box drain to facilitate communication on main stormwater channel (MSWC)-1, construction of drains in Bidanasi and six-lane ring road. It will be my priority to ensure completion of the projects which are lying half-executed. Besides, my focus will also be on taking steps for transforming the environment of the millennium city to make it a green city,” Sofia said.
Similarly, BJP candidate Dr Purna Chandra Mohapatra has promised all-round development of Cuttack city. “The millennium city has remained under-developed in comparison to other cities of the state. The residents belonging to different classes are yet to get the benefits of the developmental works due to massive corruption and embezzlement of funds. They are deprived of the benefit of several developmental and welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Mohapatra in the workers meeting while assuring of successful implementation of ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ for Viksit Bharat in the city.