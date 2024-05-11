Civic development top on poll promises for Barabati-Cuttack

CUTTACK: It is election time and the candidates promise the moon to the voters. In Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency, which encompasses a significant part of the millennium city, the trend is no different. From taking steps to end the perennial civic issues to the development of infrastructure and facilities, the candidates of the three major political parties BJD, BJP and Congress are holding back nothing in their promises to the citizens.

Barabati-Cuttack’s BJD candidate Prakash Behera has promised to carry out ambitious plans like a barrage on Kathajodi river if elected. The barrage will be constructed on the river near Purighat. It will conserve water and solve the drinking water problems of the city in the long run, he said.

Behera said that the city has seen massive transformation under the Naveen Patnaik government will all-round beautification, and development of civic amenities and infrastructure. I am determined to take the development to the next level and make Cuttack city a no 1 city, said Behera while addressing workers’ meeting at different places in the city.

With Cuttack being the legal hub of the state, Behera has also promised to set up an advocate academy, once Naveen Patnaik government comes to power for the record sixth term.

Not to be left behind, Sofia Firdous, the Congress candidate and daughter of sitting MLA Mohammed Moquim, said the party would come up with a detailed manifesto for the city soon. She, however, said that all her efforts would be towards fulfilling her father’s half-executed developmental works in the city.