Odisha: High-decibel poll campaign missing as parties take to social media to woo voters

ROURKELA: The usual cacophony of high-decibel campaign is missing so far in Sundargarh district which will go to polls on May 20.

Except for certain occasions, the hustings continue to be dull mainly due to the prevailing heat and absence of mega rallies by any prominent national leader in Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency and the seven Assembly seats under it.

Instead of focusing on high-pitched campaign, candidates in a strategic shift are directly getting in touch with voters through door-to-door visit, padyatras and small group meetings. Besides, media cells of major parties and tech-savvy followers of candidates are trying to woo voters through social media platforms.

Poll observers said electioneering trend is witnessing a shift from the previous practice of campaign vehicles fitted with high-decibel sound systems to draw the attention of voters. Now, use of campaign vehicles has been limited as parties are preferring to take to the inexpensive social media to address voters incessantly.